Marquard & Bahls AG Acquires 875,904 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Marquard & Bahls AG raised its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,904 shares during the quarter. Avient accounts for 13.8% of Marquard & Bahls AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marquard & Bahls AG’s holdings in Avient were worth $198,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $199,711,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $67,816,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 877.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 508,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,349,000 after acquiring an additional 352,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

