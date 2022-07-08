Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of CWI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,294. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

