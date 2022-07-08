Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.19. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $24.77.

