Matthew Louis Lanford Sells 6,966 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) COO Matthew Louis Lanford sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $11,981.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,665.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PAYS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.76. 63,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,540. The company has a market cap of $91.52 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised PaySign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group cut their target price on PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on PaySign to $2.80 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 27,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

