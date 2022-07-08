Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$33.08 and last traded at C$33.53. Approximately 43,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 97,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.34.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.