Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$33.08 and last traded at C$33.53. Approximately 43,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 97,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.10.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.34.
Maxar Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)
Read More
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.