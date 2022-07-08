Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for about 1.4% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,012,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennar by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 792,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,070,000 after buying an additional 184,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Lennar by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 769,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after buying an additional 74,753 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.15. 14,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.