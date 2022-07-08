Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 6,980 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

