Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.26.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

