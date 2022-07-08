Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $12.55 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.