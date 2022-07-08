Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $298.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.15 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.