Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $987,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8,481.4% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 46,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $424.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.08. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.