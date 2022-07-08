Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,103,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,250,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,359 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 926,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,707,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after acquiring an additional 824,410 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.53. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $16.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

