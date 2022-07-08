Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.40

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.40 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 52251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($91.67) to €89.00 ($92.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €105.00 ($109.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($93.75) to €83.00 ($86.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

