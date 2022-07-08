Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 207.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Shares of META opened at $171.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

