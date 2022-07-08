Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.49. The firm has a market cap of $466.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

