MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,995 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,204 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after acquiring an additional 397,852 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

