MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,261,000.

NYSEARCA IEZ opened at $15.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

