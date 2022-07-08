MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $852,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 97,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of RYF stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $68.49.

