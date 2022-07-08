MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $2,728,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $295,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IEO stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

