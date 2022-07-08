MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF makes up about 1.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

IAI opened at $85.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.08. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $116.25.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

