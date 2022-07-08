Misbloc Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.74 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Misbloc has a total market cap of $22.74 million and approximately $311,033.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,048.81 or 0.99989459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,519,940 coins. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

