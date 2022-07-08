Mithril Trading Up 22.5% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $17.51 million and $4.16 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009204 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00208578 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

