Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 193.50 ($2.34). 55,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 33,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.30).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £175.42 million and a PE ratio of 1,031.58.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

