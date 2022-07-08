Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 40,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 48,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

MYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Myomo from $10.00 to $6.70 in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 66.45%. The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Myomo by 25.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 601,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 253,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

