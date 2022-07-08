Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 40,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 48,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
MYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Myomo from $10.00 to $6.70 in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Myomo by 25.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 601,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 253,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.
Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
