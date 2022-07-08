Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $304.60

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 304.60 ($3.69) and traded as low as GBX 157.30 ($1.90). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 169.90 ($2.06), with a volume of 1,327,036 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £122.86 million and a PE ratio of 5,733.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

In other news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 30,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £51,766.84 ($62,686.90).

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

