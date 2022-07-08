Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 216,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of C$61.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.
About Namaste Technologies (CVE:N)
