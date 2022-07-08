Nerve Finance (NRV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48,992.00

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $328,339.89 and approximately $48,992.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,930.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

