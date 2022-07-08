NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Shares Down 1%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 36,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 108,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
NMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $5.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.72.
About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC)
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.
