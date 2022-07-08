Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 370 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Netflix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.03.

NFLX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.57. 85,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,171. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.21. The stock has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

