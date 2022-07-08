Newton Coin Project 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $326.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

