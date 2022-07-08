NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Trading Up 0.5%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 21,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 23,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.
NextSource Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)
NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextSource Materials (NSRCF)
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.