NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Trading Up 0.5%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 21,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 23,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.

NextSource Materials ( OTCMKTS:NSRCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

