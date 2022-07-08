Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 16,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 26,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CONXF)

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

