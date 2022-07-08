Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Shares of NDSN traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

