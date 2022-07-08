Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $1.42 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 302.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,296 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $147.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

