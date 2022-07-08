Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $13.08 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,197 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.86. The company has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,735 shares of company stock worth $4,728,515. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

