Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $23,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,938,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $178.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.45. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.