Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 1,518 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Avantor were worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. Avantor’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

