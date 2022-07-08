Norris Perne & French LLP MI Takes $467,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,135 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $343.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

