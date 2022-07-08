North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 134.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,146.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

