Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.

JEMD opened at $6.59 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

