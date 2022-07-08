Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.
JEMD opened at $6.59 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.