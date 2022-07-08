O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of OI opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 625,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

