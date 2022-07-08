Offshift (XFT) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $89,535.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

