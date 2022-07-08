Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.51

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

