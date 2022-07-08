Origin Sport Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $70,201.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00052439 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000678 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

