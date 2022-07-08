Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

NYSE:OXM opened at $89.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $110.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.