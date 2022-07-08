Palladium Partners LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $125.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.13. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

