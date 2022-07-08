Pembina Pipeline Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

PPL stock opened at C$45.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$37.02 and a one year high of C$53.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.04 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0300001 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 230 shares of company stock worth $10,434 and sold 52,006 shares worth $2,679,518.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

