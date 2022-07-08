Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

