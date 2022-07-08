PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NASDAQ PFXNZ opened at $22.57 on Friday. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05.

