PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.91 and last traded at $51.91. 329,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 234,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

